Illinois ousted in opening weekend for second straight year with 68-53 loss to Houston

Taze Moore scored 21 points, Jamal Shead added 18 and Houston, a Final Four team last season, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-53 win over Illinois.

The Illini were ousted in the opening weekend for the second straight year.

The fifth-seeded Cougars, who lost their two best players to season-ending injuries, are headed home to Texas for the next round, which will be in San Antonio, about a three-hour drive from Houston.

Kyler Edwards added 15 points for Houston, a team often overlooked but making major noise again this March.

For Illinois, it's another year of deep disappointment. The Fighting Illini were led by All-American Kofi Cockburn's 19 points.

