Illinois State Redbirds beat Northern Iowa 17-10 in overtime

NORMAL, Ill. - Jackson Waring fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to Austin Nagel in overtime to give Illinois State a 17-10 win over No. 13-ranked Northern Iowa, the Redbirds first overtime win since 2015. 

The Redbirds got their only touchdown during regulation when Clayton Isbell picked off a Theo Day pass and returned it 40 yards for the game's first score. 

They were held without a first down in the second half. Illinois State managed just 164 yards offense.

