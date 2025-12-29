Illinois, Tennessee set for Music City Bowl with each team missing starters

Playing the Music City Bowl isn't exactly what the Tennessee Volunteers once targeted in a season that featured four losses to teams inside the top 15 of the final College Football Playoff rankings.

"There has been some disappointment, obviously, but it’s a group that continued to compete and get better," coach Josh Heupel said. "We’re not where we want to be, that’s not the standard at Tennessee. It is about going and chasing and winning championships."

That work already has started with Tennessee (8-4) playing Illinois (8-4) on Tuesday at the bowl sponsored by Liberty Mutual.

Preparing for bowls still means more practice time for younger players, with NFL draft opt-outs or transfer portal departures presenting more opportunities in the bowl itself. Illinois coach Bret Bielema said bowls still create great memories for players and their families even in this changing landscape.

Tennessee has a chance to finish with nine wins for a fourth consecutive season, which would be the Vols’ longest such stretch since five straight between 1995-99. Illinois can notch its first back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time in program history.

"The opportunity to get better in this postseason play is really, really huge," Bielema said.

The missing

Tennessee will be without four defensive starters and the SEC's leading receiver, with the five declaring for the NFL draft. Chris Brazzell II led the SEC with 1,017 yards receiving and nine TDs.

Cornerback Jermod McCoy, a preseason AP All-American, didn't play this season while recovering from an ACL injury. Cornerback Colton Hood, edge rusher Joshua Josephs and linebacker Arion Carter are the others sitting out while looking toward the draft.

"Planned on those guys making that announcement," Heupel said. "We feel good about where we’re at, guys that are here are ready to go play."

Illinois will be without a trio of starters. Outside linebacker Gabe Jacas, the Big Ten Conference sack leader with 11, and left tackle J.C. Davis are preparing for the NFL draft. Defensive back Matthew Bailey is recovering from surgery while checking his own draft prospects.

Offensive firepower

The Vols rank fourth nationally and second in the Southeastern Conference averaging 482 yards a game. They topped 400 yards in every game except the regular-season finale loss to Vanderbilt. Tennessee leads the SEC and ranks sixth nationally scoring 40.8 points a game. It scored at least 40 in seven games.

Joey Aguilar, who transferred to Tennessee late last spring, is the Football Bowl Subdivision's active career leader averaging 275.8 yards passing and 290.8 total yards of offense per game.

Fighting Illini firsts

This not only is Illinois' first time in the Music City Bowl, the Fighting Illini never have played Tennessee before, either. Bielema has Illinois in consecutive bowl games for the first time since 2010-11, and a win would make him the program's first coach to win a bowl in back-to-back seasons.

A victory also would give Illinois its most wins over a two-year period at 19. The Fighting Illini finished the regular season by winning three of their last four.

Home away from home

This is the sixth straight year Tennessee will play at least once in Nashville, and the Volunteers are 6-2 all-time at Nissan Stadium. This will be Heupel's third game at the home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. This is Tennessee's fourth Music City Bowl berth and first since 2021.