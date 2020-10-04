Expand / Collapse search

Indianapolis Colts beat Chicago Bears 19-11

By Andrew Seligman
Associated Press
Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Indianapolis Colts at Soldier Field on October 04, 2020 in Chicago. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Philip Rivers threw an early touchdown pass and the Indianapolis Colts shut down Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears in a 19-11 victory.

Rivers hit Mo Alie-Cox with a 13-yarder on Indianapolis' first possession and the NFL's top-ranked defense took over from there.

The Colts kept Chicago out of the end zone until Allen Robinson caught a 16-yard pass with 1:35 remaining.

They recovered the onside kick and came away with their third straight win, their best streak since beating Kansas City, Houston and Denver last October.

The Bears' offense didn't look much better with Foles starting instead of Mitchell Trubisky.

