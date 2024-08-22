Iowa Kirk Ferentz and WR coach suspended for opener vs. Illinois State

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and an assistant coach will be suspended for the No. 25 Hawkeyes' opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31 over a violation while recruiting a player.

Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz said the suspension of Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr was self imposed. Seth Wallace, assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, was named assistant head coach in January and will fill Ferentz's role for the game against the Redbirds.

Ferentz is beginning his 26th season at Iowa, where his 196 wins rank third all-time among Big Ten coaches. The Hawkeyes have won 10 games three of the past five seasons and reached the Big Ten championship game last year.

Ferentz did not name the player whose recruitment was at issue. The Athletic, citing an unnamed source, reported it was quarterback Cade McNamara. He started 16 of 21 games for Michigan before he transferred to Iowa before the 2023 season. He started the first five games before a knee injury ended his season. McNamara is battling Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan for the starting job this year.

The suspensions follow a series of events that cast an unwanted spotlight on the Hawkeyes the past two years.

Iowa in early 2023 agreed to pay $4.2 million to settle a 2020 racial discrimination lawsuit brought by a dozen former players who alleged Ferentz and his staff created an unwelcoming environment for Black players.

Last summer, the Hawkeyes had several players caught in a state law enforcement sting targeting college athletes illegally wagering on sports. Athletic director Beth Goetz announced at midseason Brian Ferentz, Kirk's son, would be fired as offensive coordinator effective at the end of the season.

In February, Iowa announced it would self-report an NCAA Level 3 (minor) violation for tampering after a football staff member texted a message of encouragement to Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor after he struggled in a game. Proctor is from Des Moines and was a five-star prospect coming out of high school. He transferred to Iowa in January and transferred back to Alabama two months later.