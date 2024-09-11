Jerry Reinsdorf releases statement on White Sox 'very painful for all' 2024 season

The Chicago White Sox's boss is watching. Jerry Reinsdorf, after receiving requests to speak on the team's historically bad season, spoke up Wednesday.

Reinsdorf, in a written statement to reporters, spoke on how unhappy he was with the season the White Sox are currently having.

On Wednesday, the Sox fell to Cleveland 6-4 and were swept for the 24th time this season.

"Everyone in this organization is extremely unhappy with the results of this season, that goes without saying," Reinsdorf said in a statement to reporters. "This year has been very painful for all, especially our fans. We did not arrive here overnight, and solutions won't happen overnight either."

The White Sox are on the brink of being, without hyperbole, the worst team in baseball history.

The 1962 New York Mets hold the modern MLB record for single-season losses at 120. The Sox are on pace to lose 126 games.

Last season, Reinsdorf made the decision to fire general manager Rick Hahn and former White Sox VP of baseball Kenny Williams. Chris Getz was named GM and the team has since fired manager Pedro Grifol, too.

"Going back to last year, we have made difficult decisions and changes to begin building a foundation for future success," Reinsdorf said in the statement. "What has impressed me is how our players and staff have continued to work and bring a professional attitude to the ballpark each day despite a historically difficult season. No one is happy with the results, but I commend the continued effort."

Reinsdorf said at the end of his statement that he'd have more to say after the season ended.