Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez homer; White Sox beat A's 4-1

Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez homered, Dylan Cease threw six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1.

Abreu and Leury Garcia had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won 10 of 15 and returned to above .500.

Chicago, the preseason favorite to win the AL Central, trailed first-place Minnesota by three games entering the day.

Liam Hendriks pitched around Ramon Laureano's double in the ninth for his 20th save in 23 opportunities.

Cease allowed a run and four hits, striking out seven and walking one.