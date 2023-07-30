José Ramírez homers twice as Cleveland Guardians beat Chicago White Sox 5-0

José Ramírez homered twice and drove in three runs, helping Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0 on Sunday.

Steven Kwan also homered in manager Terry Francona's 1,927th win, breaking a tie with Casey Stengel for 13th on the career list.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Civale (5-2), a potential trade target ahead of Tuesday's deadline, pitched six innings in his second straight win. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked two.

The 28-year-old right-hander is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his last seven starts.

Enyel De Los Santos, Trevor Stephan and Emmanuel Clase each pitched an inning after Civale departed, completing a four-hitter.

Cleveland (53-53) earned a split of the four-game series.

White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked five.

Kwan led off the fifth with his fifth homer of the season. After Andrés Giménez struck out swinging, Ramírez hit a drive deep to right field for his 17th homer on the year.

Following a two-out walk by Giménez in the seventh, Ramírez hit another shot to right to give Cleveland a 5-0 lead.

The Guardians got their first run when Giménez walked with the bases loaded with two outs in the second. Kopech issued four walks and threw a wild pitch in the inning.

Chicago (43-64) had runners at second and third with one out in the sixth but Civale escaped after inducing a pair of flyouts.

WHO'S UP?

Chicago pitching coach Ethan Katz said the club's fifth starter likely will come from the current roster. Relievers Tanner Banks and Jesse Scholtens could get chances after the White Sox traded Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn to contenders.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session. He has been on the injured list since July 6.

White Sox: C Seby Zavala needed a moment with a trainer after catching a bouncing pitch under his hockey-style mask in the fifth. He remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 7.16 ERA), acquired last week in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, makes his Guardians debut Monday night at Houston against fellow RHP J.P. France (6-3, 2.87 ERA).

Chicago: The White Sox haven't named a starter for Tuesday night's series opener at Texas. RHP Jon Gray (6-5, 3.66 ERA) is scheduled to go for the AL West-leading Rangers.