Justin Fields receives warm welcome at Cubs game

Justin Fields received an ovation at Wrigley Field on Friday.

Fans clapped and cheered for the Bears rookie quarterback as the Cubs battled against the St. Louis Cardinals.

For the first time since 2019, the Cubs were able to host 100 percent capacity at the 107-year-old field.

Fields was the top draft pick for the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old signed a four year deal for $18 million with an $11 million signing bonus this week.

Fields, who was taken 11th overall, is the sixth Bears draft pick this year to sign his rookie contract.

Fields threw for 2,100 yards and 22 TDs last season while leading Ohio State to another conference title and an appearance in the national championship game. Fields struggled in the Big Ten championship game and bounced back in the national semis before losing the title game to Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.