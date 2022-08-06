Expand / Collapse search

Kacper Przybylko sparks Chicago Fire to 3-2 victory over Charlotte FC

By AP Reporter
Published 
Fire
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Kacper Przybylko scored two goals to lead the Chicago Fire to a 3-2 victory over Charlotte FC

Yordy Reyna staked Charlotte to a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the match. 

Chicago (8-10-6) answered with back-to-back goals from Przybylko and Federico Navarro three minutes apart to grab a 2-1 lead in the 24th minute. 

Charlotte (9-13-2) pulled even at halftime on Karol Swiderski's goal in the 45th minute. The Fire took the lead for good on a goal by Przybylko in the 52nd minute -- his team-leading fifth of the season. 

Xherdan Shaqiri had an assist on the winning goal as Chicago improved to 4-0-1 in its last five matches to move past Charlotte in the standings.
 