Kevin Warren to become Chicago Bears next president, CEO: report

article

The Chicago Bears are expected to make Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren their new president and CEO, according to an ESPN report.

Warren, 59, will replace Ted Phillips who announced his retirement in September after serving 23 years in the role. Phillips is only the fourth president in Bears history — and the first that wasn’t related to founder George Halas.

The announcement could come as soon as Thursday, ESPN reports.

Before joining the Big Ten in 2019, Warren served as the Vikings’ chief operating officer when they built U.S. Bank Stadium. Some inside Halas Hall consider the Vikings’ stadium to be the ideal blueprint for a possible new stadium in Arlington Heights.

The Bears are in escrow on the 326-acre former Arlington International Racecourse property and hope to close on it in early 2023, right around the time Phillips’ tenure ends on Feb. 28. They want to build a stadium on the land, alongside hotels, restaurants and shops.

Phillips himself has been involved in the search for his replacement. McCaskey, Phillips and Tanesha Wade, the Bears’ senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, have been interviewing candidates for the job.

Warren — the first African-American to be named a Power Five college commissioner — postponed the 2020 Big Ten football season because of the coronavirus. He faced pushback from, among others, then-Ohio State star Justin Fields, who is now the Bears’ quarterback. Fields started a petition to reinstate football and other fall sports. A month later, the Big Ten did just that.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In June, Warren led a paradigm-shifting expansion of the league. UCLA and USC will leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, which is based in Rosemont, in 2024.

A 1990 Notre Dame Law School graduate, Warren served as an agent — his first client was former Bears defensive tackle Chris Zorich — before joining the St. Louis Rams as legal counsel in 1997. He was named the Lions’ senior vice president of business operations and general counsel in 2001. In 2005, after a two-year stint with a law firm, he joined the Vikings, where he stayed for 14 years. He was named COO in 2015.

Warren would represent a considerable shift in philosophy for the Bears, in that he came from outside Halas Hall.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.