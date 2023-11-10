Late flurry gives No. 25 Illinois a 64-53 win over Oakland

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points and No. 25 Illinois went on a 16-5 run to end the game to turn back upset-minded Oakland 64-53 on Friday night.

Quincy Guerrier and Dain Dainja were forced inside for Illinois (2-0). Guerrier had 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds and Dainja had 10 points and seven rebounds. Ty Rodgers also had 10 points for Illinois.

Trey Townsend had 19 points and a team-best 10 rebounds for Oakland (0-2).

Illinois missed its first seven 3-point attempts before Guerrier connected with 17:54 to go in the second half. The Illini finished 4 of 16 from long range.

Oakland got off to a fast start, making three straight shots to take an 8-0 lead. But the Golden Grizzlies scored just seven points over the next 10 minutes and Illinois went ahead for the first time 17-15 on a pair of free throws by Shannon.

Illinois led 28-27 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: For the second straight game, the Illini came out sleepwalking. They woke up in the second half Monday to beat Eastern Illinois handily in their opener, but couldn't put away Oakland until late in the second half.

Oakland: The Golden Grizzlies have never been afraid to go on the road to play Power 5 opponents. They stood toe-to-toe with No. 25 Illinois after losing by six points Monday at Ohio State.

UP NEXT

Illinois: The Illini face No. 5 Marquette at home on Tuesday.

Oakland: The Golden Grizzlies take on Bowling Green on Tuesday in their home opener.

