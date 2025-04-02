LIV Golf Miami: How to watch and who's playing

The Brief LIV Golf Miami Preview : The LIV Golf League returns to Trump National Doral, featuring top players competing on the challenging Blue Monster course. How to Watch : The tournament runs from April 4-6, with coverage on FOX, FS1, and FS2, as well as the FOX Sports App. Key Players and Teams : The 54-player field includes reigning champion Dean Burmester and defending team champions Legion XIII, alongside stars like Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Phil Mickelson.



The LIV Golf League heads to Miami this week as teams prepare to battle it out at Trump National Doral.

With top players set to compete on one of the most challenging courses in golf, the stakes are high as the season heats up.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and who’s teeing it up in Miami.

How to Watch

FOX Broadcast Schedule:

The full schedule can be found below:

Friday, April 4

12:00 PM ET – Round One (FOX Sports App)

2:00 PM ET – Round One (FOX)

Saturday, April 5

11:00 AM ET – Round Two (FOX Sports App)

2:00 PM ET – Round Two (FS1)

Sunday, April 6

12:00 PM ET – Round Three (FS2)

1:00 PM ET – Round Three (FOX)

About the Course

What we know:

The Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral is making its second appearance in LIV Golf’s regular season, continuing its legacy as a premier and challenging venue.

Redesigned by architect Gil Hanse in 2014, the course features deep bunkers, undulating greens, and water hazards that test even the best players. The demanding 468-yard, par-4 18th hole remains one of the toughest in golf, while the par-5 eighth offers a rare scoring opportunity.

Past champions at Doral, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Patrick Reed, have navigated its hazards to victory.

As the competition intensifies, LIV Golf Miami is set to deliver another exciting showdown at this storied course.

Who are the Players?

4Aces GC

Players: Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters

Previous Event: 3rd in Singapore

Cleeks GC

Players: Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland, Martin Kaymer, Frederik Kjettrup

Previous Event: 12th in Singapore

Crushers GC

Players: Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Previous Event: 5th in Singapore

Fireballs GC

Players: Sergio Garcia, David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Luis Masaveu

Previous Event: 1st in Singapore

HyFlyers GC

Players: Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele

Previous Event: 7th in Singapore

Iron Heads GC

Players: Kevin Na, Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma

Previous Event: 11th in Singapore

Legion XIII

Players: Jon Rahm, Tom McKibbin, Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt

Previous Event: 2nd in Singapore

Majesticks GC

Players: Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood

Previous Event: 13th in Singapore

RangeGoats GC

Players: Ben Campbell, Peter Uihlein, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff

Key Insights: Campbell secured the team’s first podium since 2024 Miami. Wolff led the league in driving distance (336.2 yards) in Singapore.

Previous Event: 9th in Singapore

Ripper GC

Players: Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Matt Jones

Previous Event: 10th in Singapore

Smash GC

Players: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch

Previous Event: 8th in Singapore

Stinger GC

Players: Dean Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace

Previous Event: 6th in Singapore

Torque GC

Players: Joaquin Niemann, Sebastián Muñoz, Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira

Previous Event: 4th in Singapore

Wild Cards

Players: Chieh-Po Lee, Anthony Kim

Shotgun Start on Friday

What's next:

LIV Golf heads to Miami for the fourth straight year. This marks the second time Miami is part of the regular-season schedule and kicks off the first of six U.S.-based tournaments this year.

The 54-player field features 13 teams and two wild cards, all competing in three rounds of stroke play.

Reigning individual champion Dean Burmester and defending team champions Legion XIII return to the course, looking to repeat their success.