LIV Golf Miami: How to watch and who's playing
MIAMI - The LIV Golf League heads to Miami this week as teams prepare to battle it out at Trump National Doral.
With top players set to compete on one of the most challenging courses in golf, the stakes are high as the season heats up.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and who’s teeing it up in Miami.
How to Watch
FOX Broadcast Schedule:
The full schedule can be found below:
Friday, April 4
- 12:00 PM ET – Round One (FOX Sports App)
- 2:00 PM ET – Round One (FOX)
Saturday, April 5
- 11:00 AM ET – Round Two (FOX Sports App)
- 2:00 PM ET – Round Two (FS1)
Sunday, April 6
- 12:00 PM ET – Round Three (FS2)
- 1:00 PM ET – Round Three (FOX)
About the Course
What we know:
The Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral is making its second appearance in LIV Golf’s regular season, continuing its legacy as a premier and challenging venue.
Redesigned by architect Gil Hanse in 2014, the course features deep bunkers, undulating greens, and water hazards that test even the best players. The demanding 468-yard, par-4 18th hole remains one of the toughest in golf, while the par-5 eighth offers a rare scoring opportunity.
Past champions at Doral, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Patrick Reed, have navigated its hazards to victory.
As the competition intensifies, LIV Golf Miami is set to deliver another exciting showdown at this storied course.
Who are the Players?
4Aces GC
Players: Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters
Previous Event: 3rd in Singapore
Cleeks GC
Players: Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland, Martin Kaymer, Frederik Kjettrup
Previous Event: 12th in Singapore
Crushers GC
Players: Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III
Previous Event: 5th in Singapore
Fireballs GC
Players: Sergio Garcia, David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Luis Masaveu
Previous Event: 1st in Singapore
HyFlyers GC
Players: Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele
Previous Event: 7th in Singapore
Iron Heads GC
Players: Kevin Na, Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma
Previous Event: 11th in Singapore
Legion XIII
Players: Jon Rahm, Tom McKibbin, Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt
Previous Event: 2nd in Singapore
Majesticks GC
Players: Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood
Previous Event: 13th in Singapore
RangeGoats GC
Players: Ben Campbell, Peter Uihlein, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff
Key Insights: Campbell secured the team’s first podium since 2024 Miami. Wolff led the league in driving distance (336.2 yards) in Singapore.
Previous Event: 9th in Singapore
Ripper GC
Players: Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Matt Jones
Previous Event: 10th in Singapore
Smash GC
Players: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch
Previous Event: 8th in Singapore
Stinger GC
Players: Dean Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace
Previous Event: 6th in Singapore
Torque GC
Players: Joaquin Niemann, Sebastián Muñoz, Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira
Previous Event: 4th in Singapore
Wild Cards
Players: Chieh-Po Lee, Anthony Kim
Shotgun Start on Friday
What's next:
LIV Golf heads to Miami for the fourth straight year. This marks the second time Miami is part of the regular-season schedule and kicks off the first of six U.S.-based tournaments this year.
The 54-player field features 13 teams and two wild cards, all competing in three rounds of stroke play.
Reigning individual champion Dean Burmester and defending team champions Legion XIII return to the course, looking to repeat their success.
The Source: The information from this article came from LIV Golf press releases.