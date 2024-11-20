Watson scores 12, Loyola Chicago knocks off Southern Utah 76-72
CHICAGO - Des Watson scored 12 points as Loyola Chicago beat Southern Utah 76-72 on Tuesday night.
Watson shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Ramblers (5-0). Kymany Houinsou scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Jalen DeLoach had 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.
The Thunderbirds (4-1) were led by Jamir Simpson, who recorded 28 points. Dominique Ford added 18 points for Southern Utah. Jamari Sibley also had seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists.