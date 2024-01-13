Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County
6
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 3:00 AM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, DeKalb County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County

Loyola Chicago beats Saint Joseph's (PA) 78-75

By The Associated Press
Published 
Loyola
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jayden Dawson scored 20 points and his 3-pointer with 1:12 left helped carry Loyola Chicago past Saint Joseph's (PA) 78-75 on Saturday night.

Dawson shot 8 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Ramblers (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). 

Philip Alston scored 18 points while going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line. Braden Norris had 13 points and shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Erik Reynolds II led the Hawks (10-6, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, four assists and two steals. 

Xzayvier Brown added 13 points and three steals for Saint Joseph's (PA). Cameron Brown also had 13 points.

Loyola Chicago plays UMass at home on Wednesday, and Saint Joseph's (PA) hosts La Salle on Monday.
 