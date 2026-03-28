Malfunctioning buzzer delays Illinois basketball in the Elite Eight vs. Iowa

Iowa and Illinois basketball were neck-and-neck in the Elite Eight.

It was a 22-20 game with 7:39 left in the first half. The Illini clawed back into the game after a red-hot Hawkeyes' start.

Then, it all stopped.

A malfunctioning buzzer halted the action in Houston, delaying the game for nearly 10 minutes.

What we know:

The Elite Eight stopped dead.

The buzzer, used to signal the end of timeouts, the end of the halves and indicate substitutions, went off. It kept going off with little end in sight.

The delay lasted for about 11 minutes in total.

Head coaches Brad Underwood and Ben McCollum met at half court to discuss what to do next. The horn kept rolling.

The players re-took the court to keep warm while the NCAA figured out what to do. The Toyota Center needed to turn the jumbotron completely off in order to get the horn to stop.

The game used a manual buzzer to continue. It's an old-school way of basketball, but it was necessary after the technical difficulties.

The delay halted a terrific start for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa swung first, leading 12-2 after the first media timeout. That set the tone for the game and made the Illini play catch-up for the first time in the NCAA Tournament.

Bennett Stirtz and Cooper Koch continued their streak of red-hot offense.

Illinois has a response.

A 9-0 run put the Illini down just one. Andrej Stojakovic came in with immediate offense, Zvonimir Ivisic defended the rim and David Mirkovic helped Illinois have an edge in the rebounding battle. As quickly as Iowa built that lead, it was gone. Illinois cut right into it.

Then, Iowa had to find a way to rebuild that momentum after the 11-minute stoppage.

What they're saying:

At least someone had fun with the delay.

TBS play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan kept the crowd at home entertained, while the crowd at the Toyota Center was getting restless.

"Hide your eyes, cover your ears, the horn will not shut off," Harlan said on the national broadcast.