McKay scores winner at the buzzer, C. Michigan rallies past NIU 68-67

Kevin McKay scored 21 points but none so important as the game-winning layup off the glass as the final buzzer sounded on Central Michigan's come-from-behind 68-67 defeat of Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

The clash between Mid-American Conference unbeatens was fought all the way to the wire and McKay's winner capped a nine-minute rally as the Chippewas (9-6, 2-0) came from 11 points down. Northern Illinois (8-7, 1-1) had taken a 67-63 lead on two Trendon Hankerson free throws with 14.8 seconds on the clock.

Devontae Lane erased most of that by converting a three-point play with 9.1 seconds to go. The Chippewas fouled and Northern Illinois missed the front end of a one-and-one. David DiLeo grabbed the rebound for Central Michigan and, with about three seconds left, whipped the ball to Lane, who raced past half-court and found McKay open near the basket.

DiLeo added 12 points and Lane 11 with six steals for Central Michigan, which won its ninth straight home game.

Eugene German led the Huskies with 20 points, Lacey James added 14 with seven rebounds.

Central Michigan takes on Kent State on the road on Saturday. Northern Illinois takes on Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday.