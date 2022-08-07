Miami Marlins hit back-to-back homers, Luzardo beats Chicago Cubs 3-0

Jesus Luzardo allowed one hit over seven innings for his first win since April, and Jacob Stallings and Peyton Burdick hit back-to-back home runs as the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 3-0 to prevent a three-game sweep.

Yan Gomes singled with two outs in the fifth off Luzardo.

Nick Madrigal's leadoff single in the ninth against Tanner Scott was Chicago's only other hit.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Scott then got a groundout and two strikeouts for his 15th save. Charles Leblanc opened the fifth with a double off Adrian Sampson before Stallings put Miami on the board with his third homer of the year.

Burdick connected on the next pitch for his first major league home run.

It was only Miami's second victory in nine games.

