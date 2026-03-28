A Michigan superstar, and an old ball coach: Top performers from the Sweet Sixteen at the United Center

The Madness of March is now down to the final eight.

Michigan and Tennessee have punched their tickets to the Elite Eight, winning their Sweet Sixteen games over Alabama and Iowa State, respectively.

Here are the players and coaches who stood out at the United Center in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

The Big Ten Player of the Year shines in the biggest moments of the season. Friday was no different.

Lendeborg flirted with a triple-double against Alabama. He had 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as a player who impacted every part of the game. He was an offensive catalyst and provided defensive nightmares.

Lendeborg is so skilled, he was planting defenders with his ball handling. His shooting helped the Wolverines blitz the Tide in the first few minutes of the second half.

When you have the best player on the court, it comes as no surprise when he does great things. Lendeborg continued his dominance.

Labaron Philion, Alabama

In a game that got out of hand quickly in the second half, the reason it didn’t get completely disastrous for Alabama was because of Philion.

The sniping point guard scored 35 points, hit six 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists. He’s one of the country's best offensive players and proved it on Friday.

When the Tide needed a shot to stay ahead in the first half, Philion got it for Alabama. When Michigan pulled ahead in the second half, Philion was there to keep the Tide within some striking distance. The Wolverine lead never ballooned, and Philion was the reason why.

Roddy Gayle Jr., Michigan

There were a few times during the Big Ten Tournament when Michigan sorely missed L.J. Carson.

The Wolverines were without their spark plug after he suffered a torn ACL in their win over Illinois at the end of the regular season. Gayle acted as that spark plug on the court Friday night in the win over Alabama.

The Tide’s offense is fast-paced. They put up points in a hurry. That was the case on Friday, especially when both teams combined to make 27 3-point field goals. Gayle made 3 of his 5 shots from beyond the arc.

He can be what Cason was for the Wolverines.

Felix Okpara, Tennessee

The Volunteers dominated the boards on Friday. Iowa State had just 10 rebounds in the first half, and Okpara was a reason why. He had eight rebounds of his own through 20 minutes, nearly matching the Cyclones’ total.

When dominating the glass so thoroughly, Tennessee had multiple players shining bright. Jaylen Carey was one, grabbing nearly double-digit rebounds coming off the bench. Okpara was the leader of the pack.

He controlled the post. It’s why Tennessee controlled the game.

Tampin Lipsey, Iowa State

With the Vols owning the glass, the Cyclones needed to keep with Tennessee in some way. Lipsey was a reason why ISU was within striking distance.

He scored 17 points, assisted on five baskets and controlled the point. Star forward Joshua Jefferson missed Friday’s game. Someone needed to pick up some of the slack.

The Cyclones didn’t completely fill Jefferson’s shoes, but Lipsey was playing hard.

Rick Barnes, Tennessee

Keep doubting the ball coach at your own peril.

Those who doubted the Volunteers going into the tournament were disappointed. Barnes upset Virginia and now Iowa State to advance to the Elite Eight for a third season in a row in Knoxville.

Barnes has won over 60 percent of his games across his career. When he gets into March at Tennessee, he coaches a bit differently.

The last time he didn’t go to an Elite Eight was the 2022-2023 season, when Tennessee still made it to the Sweet Sixteen. Barnes wins games. He shouldn't be doubted in March anymore.