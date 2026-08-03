MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs acquire controllable pitcher from Miami, reliever from Angels

The Chicago Cubs have added another pitcher to their system in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

According to ESPN, the Cubs have acquired pitcher Braxton Garrett from Miami, as well as reliever Ryan Zeferjahn from the Angels.

Full Trade Details

Cubs acquire Garrett

Cubs acquire: Pitcher Braxton Garrett

Marlins acquire: First baseman Jonathon Long and pitcher Jace Beck

Cubs land reliever Zeferjahn

Cubs acquire: Ryan Zeferjahn

Angels acquire: Catcher Moises Ballesteros

Big picture view:

These two moves are a continuation of the Cubs' efforts to improve their pitching outlook now and in the future.

Acquiring Garrett is a swing for the Cubs, where a change of scenery might do him well.

Garrett turns 29 on Wednesday, and was the seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft. In 2026, he currently has an ERA over 14.00. But, Garrett has started just two games this season and is under control through 2028.

Garrett has had success in the majors before, though. He had a breakout season with Miami in 2022, where he had a 9-7 overall record, a 3.63 ERA and a 23.8% strikeout rate.

However, Garrett suffered a UCL tear in 2024 and missed the entire 2025 season because of it.

In 2026, Garrett has spent time between the minors and majors. In 16 games in Triple-A, Garrett has recorded a 2.90 ERA. That's a stark contrast to the seven runs he's allowed in 4 1/3 innings pitched with Miami so far.

If the Cubs can get Garrett back into the 2023 form where he posted a 4.3 WAR, this trade could be a steal for a team that needs to solidify its pitching options beyond the 2026 season.

Zeferjahn bolsters the Cubs' bullpen now and beyond 2026, too. He currently has a 3.66 ERA in 45 games pitched with 51.2 innings pitched.

As a young reliever, Zeferjahn, 28, is eligible for arbitration in 2028. He's not a free agent until the 2031 season, meaning the Cubs will have extensive control over a reliever who has improved from 2025 to 2026.

In his last five games, Zeferjahn has allowed just one earned run. He's also set a career high with 75 strikeouts, breaking his previous career high in a season with the 73 punchouts he had in 2025.

What's next:

With just over two hours remaining, the Cubs are a team to watch to potentially acquire another starting pitcher to go along with Kevin Gausman.