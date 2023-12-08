Illinois Junior Celtics head to Pop Warner National Championship with undefeated record

The Illinois Junior Celtics, a football team based in Mokena, are gearing up for the most significant game of their young lives as they prepare to compete in the Pop Warner National Championship.

With an impressive undefeated record in the regular season, the team is set to face their toughest challenge yet.

The coaching staff spoke about their preparations for the championship game during an appearance on Good Day Chicago.

"A lot of keeping the boys focused on the task at hand, a normal practice schedule, film study, things of that nature," said Andre Moore, Defensive Coordinator.

The championship game is on Saturday.