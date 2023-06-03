Moncada scores on wild pitch that strikes ump, White Sox beat Tigers 2-1

Yoán Moncada scampered home on a 10th-inning wild pitch that appeared to knock down umpire Cory Blaser, sending the Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

All three runs in the game were scored on wild pitches.

Romy González opened the White Sox 10th with a sacrifice against José Cisnero (2-1), moving automatic runner Moncada to third.

After Yasmani Grandal bounced to second and Gavin Sheets was walked intentionally, Jake Burger was hit by a pitch. It was originally ruled a foul ball, and then the call was overturned after a challenge. Tim Anderson was at the plate when Cisnero threw a first-pitch fastball that was wild and hit Blaser.

Andrew Benintendi had two hits for the White Sox, who have won three of four. Reynaldo López (1-4) threw a scoreless 10th.

Zack McKinstry tripled and scored for the Tigers.

