NBA Draft Lottery: What are the Chicago Bulls odds to get the top pick in 2025 NBA Draft?

The Chicago Bulls will figure out where they'll select in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Monday.

Technically, they have a shot at the first-overall pick. It's not high odds, but the chance exists.

Here's what to know about the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday evening.

NBA Draft Lottery odds for each team

Utah Jazz: 14.0%

Washington Wizards: 14.0%

Charlotte Hornets: 14.0%

New Orleans Pelicans: 12.5%

Philadelphia 76ers: 10.5%

Brooklyn Nets: 9.0%

Toronto Raptors: 7.5%

San Antonio Spurs: 6.0%

Phoenix Suns: 3.8%

Portland Trailblazers: 3.7%

Dallas Mavericks: 1.8%

Chicago Bulls: 1.7%

Sacramento Kings: 0.8%

Atlanta Hawks: 0.7%

Where will the Chicago Bulls likely pick?

Projected odds: 12th overall pick

The Bulls have the 12th-best odds at winning the NBA Lottery, which would net them prized Duke forward Cooper Flagg.

However, with less than a 2% chance of landing that top pick, the Bulls should expect to land somewhere between the 10th and 13th overall selections. The Bulls landed the 11th overall pick last year and took advantage when Matas Buzelis fell out of the top 10 and to the Bulls.

At No. 12 overall, the Bulls will have a chance to do the same in this year's draft and nab a player who slides out of the top 10.

Potential fits for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Draft

The Bulls shot a lot of 3-pointers in the 2024-2025 season. Like, the Bulls took the third-most 3-point attempts in the league. Still, they only had the 13th-best shooting percentage from 3-point range in the NBA.

The focus could be twofold, which is finding a player who is accurate from the perimeter.

Kon Knueppel: This might be wishful thinking, but the Bulls had Buzelis fall to them at No. 11 overall. Knueppel could do the same, but he's projected to be a top-10 pick after a stellar NCAA Tournament run to the Final Four. He's a floor-spacing wing player who can make plays without being the primary option. That would help the likes of Giddy and White.

Kasparas Jakucionis: Fitting in with the international flair, the Illinois' freshman point guard would be a good fit in Chicago. He was on an Illini team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament thanks to Jakucionis, who was a stellar passer and shooter.

Liam McNeeley: The UConn freshman showcased a high-level catch-and-shoot ability during his lone season in Storrs. At 6-foot-7, the Bulls could have him space the floor on offense and create mismatches in Billy Donovan's fast-paced offense that's assumed will carry over into the 2025-2026 season.

Chicago Bulls history in the NBA Lottery

Lottery Wins: 1999 (Elton Brand) and 2008 (Derrick Rose)

Other Top-3 Picks: No. 2 in 2002 and 2006; No. 3 in 2004

Dropped Out Of Top 3: 2000 and 2001

Details: The Bulls landed the No. 1 pick just a season after losing Michael Jordan. They’ve struggled to build a contender since then, but they’ve had their chances. Chicago has a 1.7% chance of receiving the No. 1 pick this year — just as it did when it won the 2008 lottery. - Associated Press

What's next:

The Bulls have a full offseason ahead of them.

Guard Coby White is eligible for an extension, point guard Josh Giddey is a restricted free agent and there's a good probability center Nikola Vucevic will likely be traded.

Before all that, the Bulls will have the NBA Combine this upcoming week to help them scout players they'll have on their draft board.

The Bulls' lottery projections on Monday will help dictate how they approach their season. A top pick in the draft will allow them to focus their talents in free agency or with pointed trades.