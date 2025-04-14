Illinois basketball star freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley declare for 2025 NBA Draft

Illinois basketball star freshmen will take their talents to the next level.

Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley have declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, the team announced on Monday.

Jakucionis averaged 15.2 points and 4.7 assists per game, and was third on the team 5.7 rebounds per game. Riley averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Illini, registering in double figures in 13 of the final 15 games.

Both are projected first-round picks. Jakucionis is projected to be a lottery pick.

"Kasparas had a fantastic year, and I am so impressed with how well he handled all that was thrown at him," Illini head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. "To come in at 18-years-old, new country, new program, new teammates, and be handed the keys and tasked with running the offense against the competition he faced every night, that's a lot to ask of a freshmen. But he impacted the game in every area, by scoring, decision making and passing, and rebounding. KJ is successful because of his love for the game, his intelligence, his work ethic, his desire to be great, and most importantly his character. Those traits will continue to serve him well in the NBA."

Riley is also projected to be a first-round pick, but most projections have him landing in the back end of the first round.

"Will is one of the most gifted offensive talents I have ever coached," Underwood said in a statement. "He came here in August and immediately got after it. His work ethic was unparalleled, to gain over 20 pounds in that short of an amount of time showed an incredible dedication to the weight room. And then you add to that what he did on the court. Will was a great teammate who bought into his role, and that was rewarded with him earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year. He came in as one of the highest rated recruits in our school's history, and due to his hard work and commitment, he now has the opportunity just one year later to live out his NBA dream."