Chicago Bulls select Matas Buzelis No. 11 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls have made their choice in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Instead of trading the selection or moving up in the draft, the Bulls stood pat and selected G-League Ignites' Matas Buzelis with the No. 11 overall selection.

Buzelis is of Lithuanian descent, but he knows Chicago well. He attended Hinsdale Central High School before attending Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas and was born in Chicago.

Buzelis opted to forgo the college route and played for the G-League Ignite.

"He was a joy to coach and a pleasure to watch him grow," Jason Hart, Buzelis' coach with the G-League Ignite, told FOX 32. "He has unlimited potential with high level work ethic, he will bring passion and fire to the Bulls!"

As a college prospect, Buzelis was a consensus five-star recruit. In opting to play in the G League Ignite this 2023-24 season, he averaged 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.1 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.

He had 44.5/27.3/67.9 shooting splits, as he finished well at the rim but needs to improve his 3-point shooting.

Buzelis stands at 6-foot-10, giving the Bulls some length.

The first two picks of the draft were two French men: Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr at No. 1 and No. 2 overall, respectively.

The Bulls had to wait until No. 11 overall, and had a litany of needs. They needed shooting and help on defense. They need the latter even more so after trading away Alex Caurso.

Buzelis brings some of that to the Bulls with his length and blocking ability.

The Bulls do not have a second round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. Their original second-round pick, No. 41 overall, belongs to the 76ers.