NFL Combine: 5 prospects the Bears could have an eye on during Day 3

With the first two days of the NFL Combine behind us, the Chicago Bears can start turning their attention to some of the best skill players on defense and parts of the offense.

There's an Eddie Jackson-sized hole the Bears need to fill, but they also need help at tight end if they don't resign Robert Tonyan.

Here are five players the Bears could be targeting on Day 3 of the NFL Combine.

5 Players to Watch on Day 3

Brock Bowers: Tight end, Georgia

Will the Bears draft a tight end at No. 9 overall? That's debatable, considering the Bears have more pressing needs. However, a player of Bowers' caliber only comes around once in a while. It's worth a discussion, at least. With Bowers and Kmet, the Bears immediately have one of the best tight end tandems in the league. No hyperbole.

Tyler Nubin: Safety, Minnesota

Considering how Bears general manager Ryan Poles struck gold with Jaquan Brisker out of Penn State in his first draft, why not give the Big 10 another look at safety again? Nubin had five interceptions and four pass deflections last year at Minnesota, and is a reliable tackler, too.

Kamren Kinchens: Safety, Miam (Fla.)

Pro Football Focus denotes that Kinchens is a versatile safety. He can play in the box and in coverage, however his coverage skills would be the skills the Bears are most interested in when looking for a free safety. Look no further than is five interceptions and five pass deflections last season.

Calen Bullock: Safety, USC

Eddie Jackson was at his best when he was playing center field. Pro Football Focus bills Bullock as a "true centerfield free safety." That would compliment Jaquan Brisker's hard hitting and play in the box, and give the Bears a young ball hawk much like they had in Jackson years ago.

Ben Sinnott: Tight end, Kansas State

Sinnott would be a day-two or day-three target, but he would be a great fit opposite Cole Kmet. Sinnott has underrated hands, but is also an exceptional blocker. On a rookie contract, he would solve the Bears' need for a tight end that compliments Kmet's receiving ability and potentially give the Bears a great one-two punch at tight end.