NFL Combine: Lake Forest product Rylie Mills could be a late-round steal, perhaps for the Chicago Bears

In the fall of 2018, things started to come together for Lake Forest High School star Rylie Mills. It started with one of the most memorable parts of being a Scout football player.

Lake Forest's football team traveled to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Team bonding, along with development, was on the schedule under head coach Frank Spagnoli.

"We would go to Wisconsin and do some two-a-day practices and stay at the college," Mills said Wednesday. "Everyone's getting to know each other. It's really like where the team became the team. I always loved my time there and especially with coach Spagnoli."

That season was the beginning for Mills. His 17 tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble earned him an offer from Notre Dame. He committed in May 2019. Nearly years later, Mills is on the cusp of the next step is his football career at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Mills won't participate in drills at the combine as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff first round against Indiana, but the Lake Bluff native still has a chance to make a great first impression.

That meant creating his own personal study hall.

"All the interviews became my Super Bowl," Mills said. "I would watch my film. I'm looking over every single team and looking at their defensive line: What they do, their schemes and maybe possible free agents coming up. So really just trying to understand the game. I even learned some of the coverage stuff, which is great. Jack Kiser would hop on a call with me and we'd go over like cover three and stuff, so it was great."

Mills had a career year in 2024. He led Notre Dame in sacks with 7.5. He was on ESPN and Sporting News' All-American second-team. He helped the Irish to a berth in the College Football Playoff.

"The opportunity to play in a College Football Playoff and know that it’s a true possibility for a team I’d love to be a part of is really breathtaking," Mills told the Chicago Tribune in 2019. "I’m super excited about it."

Mills, whose freshman season in South Bend was in 2020, experienced the College Football Playoff in his first season. In his final season four years later, he helped Notre Dame reach a national championship game. His impact was undeniable.

One of Mills' best games was a guilty pleasure moment for Notre Dame fans. Mills had three sacks in Notre Dame's rout of Florida State in November 2024.

Standout defensive tackle Howard Cross left the game with an ankle injury, and Mills stepped right up.

"We said you have to be strong up the middle, and it starts up front with those two seniors, those guy that are veterans," Marcus Freeman said after Notre Dame's 52-3 win over Florida State. "Individual glory is a part of it, man. When you play well and some things go your way you're going to get recognized but responsibility has been playing at a high level."

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Rylie Mills #99 of Notre Dame reacts after a tackle for loss during a game between Wake Forest University and University of Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on November 18, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana.

That individual glory never got to his head. His teammates paraded him as one of their beloved leaders.

Mills couldn't travel to the Sugar Bowl, so the team FaceTimed him in into the locker room celebrations after defeating Georgia 23-13 to advance to the Orange Bowl.

For the Orange Bowl, Mills rented an RV and bussed down to Miami and watched his teammates clinch a berth in the national championship game.

NFL scouts didn't have a chance to see what Mills could do on the biggest stage. But, Mills is confident he has plenty on tape already for NFL evaluators. The proof is in the 13 games be played during his break-out season.

"From those games I think I could show production, which is a big part during the season," Mills said. "I think I led all defensive interiors in sacks, so obviously it's going to speak for itself, but I think also just showing my knowledge of the game and that I'm someone who understands the whole defense."

What helps is how Mills played under defensive coordinator Al Golden, who departed to be the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive coordinator after the season.

"I got to play in Al Golden's defense, so I'm pretty much NFL ready when it comes to the playbook," Mills said. "I just try to showcase that and really just put my best foot forward."

That best foot forward now leads him to the NFL, where Mills might fall in the draft due to his injury. That might make him a steal, though.

His status as a pro-ready defensive lineman who has the production to show for it and a high football IQ are valuable traits. As it stands, the Chicago Bears need defensive linemen in the NFL Draft.

Mills could be a steal for his hometown team.

"I grew up around the Chicagoland area, so I was a Bears fan growing up,

Mills said. "I would love to help the team and go out and contribute."

First things first, however, he needs to rehab his injury. That's his message to the teams he'll interview with.

Once he's healthy, he'll have a burst of energy to show teams.

"For me it's kinda like, look, I know I'm rehabbing this right now," Mills said. but if you just look at the level of play you're going to get, it's going to be fresh legs."