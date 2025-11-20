NFL flexes the Bears vs. Packers Week 14 game out of its noon slot

The Chicago Bears will have to wait three more hours to play their Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL announced a time change for the game Thursday afternoon, officially moving the NFL's oldest rivalry into the spotlight.

Big picture view:

According to the NFL, the Chicago Bears’ Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field has been flexed to the late-afternoon window on FOX.

The Bears were originally going to kickoff at noon. Now, the game will kick off at 3:25 CT.

This flex puts the Bears and Packers in the FOX prime slot, where the two will most likely be tabbed as America's Game of the Week by FOX.

What's next:

This game will carry massive NFC North implications.

The Bears currently hold the top spot in the NFC North Division entering Week 12 after beating the Minnesota Vikings 19-17. The Bears have won each of their last three games and have won seven of their last eight games.

The Bears snapped a 10-game losing streak in 2024 when Cairo Santos' walk-off field goal beat the Packers in Green Bay in Week 18 of last season. That kick snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Packers, dating back to the 2018 season, and was their first win at Lambeau since the 2015 season.

This game will most likely decide whether or no the Bears remain a top of the NFC North, or if the Packers will jump atop the rest of the division with four weeks remaining in the regular season.