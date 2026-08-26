NFL says players who return to college will be ineligible to play in 2026 as ACC, Big 12 weigh topic

The Brief Players who leave the NFL to return to college won't be allowed to come back to the league this season. NFL executive Troy Vincent reiterated the longstanding policy at the league's meetings Wednesday. The comments came one day after the Southeastern and Big Ten conferences banned players who were on NFL rosters from being able to play at their schools.



Players who leave the NFL to return to college won't be allowed to come back to the league this season.

NFL executive Troy Vincent reiterated the longstanding policy at the league's meetings Wednesday, saying players who go back to college will be ineligible to play in 2026. Vincent said any player who does that would instead become a free agent for the 2027 season.

The backstory:

The comments came one day after the Southeastern and Big Ten conferences banned players who were on NFL rosters from being able to play at their schools. Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conference leaders were also discussing the topic this week.

At least two players who signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents this offseason were hoping to return to college and play at No. 11 LSU.

Tight end Dae'Quan Wright originally signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi following the draft. He was waived by the Eagles on Aug. 10 and claimed by Cleveland the following day. He spent about two weeks with the Browns without playing in an exhibition game before being waived on Monday. He cleared waivers Tuesday and now wants to go to LSU to play for his former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

Defensive lineman Zxavian Harris signed with New Orleans in May as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss and participated in the offseason program. He was placed on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp in July and was waived Aug. 8. He wasn't claimed by any team and also wants to go back to college to play for Kiffin.

Both players entered the NFL draft because they had used up their four years of eligibility. The NCAA announced a rule change in June allowing players who began college in 2023 or later to have five years to play five years of sports in college.

That rule didn't apply to Wright and Harris, who entered college in 2022 but they are among the players who have sued the NCAA, arguing they’re being deprived of education and potential NIL financial benefits by being excluded from the rule.

What they're saying:

Cal football general manager Ron Rivera said Wednesday he hopes the ACC joins the Big Ten and SEC in turning away former pros.

"I think when somebody makes a decision, goes in a certain direction, I think they’ve made their decision," said Rivera, a former NFL player and coach. "I’m disappointed that people are looking for ways to cheat the system or beat the system."