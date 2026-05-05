NHL Draft: Behind the options the Chicago Blackhawks have with the No. 4 overall pick

The Brief The NHL Draft Lottery has the Blackhawks selecting fourth overall in the 2026 NHL Draft. It's the fourth year in a row the 'Hawks will have a top-five pick. The Blackhawks will have options, and GM Kyle Davidson was asked about both.



For the fourth-straight NHL Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks will be using a top-four selection.

The NHL Draft Lottery gave the ‘Hawks the fourth-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. This comes after picking third in 2025, second in 2024 and first in 2023.

It’s not a shock to Blackhawks’ general manager Kyle Davidson. He said the odds made it likely his team would be picking either third or fourth in the draft.

"We’re going to get a player that we absolutely love," Davidson said after the lottery ended.

There are options, however.

Davidson is confident he’ll take the right player. He could also acquire the right player, too.

What they're saying:

The Blackhawks' earning the fourth selection was a bit of a worst-case scenario. Chicago finished second-to-last in the league, right in front of the Vancouver Canucks.

That’s a top-five pick. That’s also two selection spots lower than the ‘Hawks wanted.

At third overall, the Blackhawks might have had a chance to take one of the two wingers: Swedish skater Ivar Stenberg or Penn State product Gavin McKenna. Now, it’s likely that neither one of those players will be available.

This stings because both Stenberg and McKenna would be perfect additions to pair next to Connor Bedard. Stenberg would be a player who's been scouted as a player who can create offense anywhere on the ice, even away from the puck. Missing one of those players stings. Missing both is a tough pill to swallow.

However, Davidson expected this with the numbers saying Chicago had a 40 percent chance to earn the fourth pick. His strategy remains the same. It’s been the same for each of the few drafts that he’s overseen.

"We’re going to take the best player available," he said. "And then, figure out the reserve list after that. It’s all about accumulating talent."

This is true for Chicago. The Blackhawks already have one of the youngest cores of defensemen in the NHL, highlighted by 20-year-old and 2024 second-overall pick Artyom Levshunov. Seven of the Blackhawks’ defensemen are 24-years-old or younger.

Even then, Davidson didn’t rule out taking a defenseman. If the Blackhawks see a defenseman as the best player available, they’ll take that player.

It would make sense for the Blackhawks to add to their offense, though. The team finished 30th of 32 NHL teams in goals scored.

With that in mind, the Blackhawks could have their eye on forwards Caleb Malhotra, defenseman Alberts Smits or defenseman Keaton Verhoeff at No. 4 overall.

But, taking the best player available means the Blackhawks will create competition. That competition leads to finding the best players on the roster, and that’s what the end game is.

"We want to be the best team we can be," Davidson said.

The other side:

There is a way to acquire a player who will help the Blackhawks right away. The team could trade the fourth-overall pick to a team that wants to kickstart a rebuild or is eyeing a player they want.

Swinging that pick for a player who will immediately boost the offense would make sense. Davidson did bluntly say that he’s open to discussions to trade that pick.

However, that’s not realistic in Davidson’s mind.

"I’m open to talking to anyone about anything," Davidson said. "It’s pretty rare those kinds of picks are traded."

He’s right. Most first-round picks that have been traded in the last handful of seasons have included conditions and protections. Most picks in the 2026 NHL Draft that were traded had top-10 protections. Teams place a high value on top-10 selections.

Chicago knows this. One of the most notable times a player was traded for a top-10 selection was when the Blackhawks traded Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa for the seventh-overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

That’s to say the team is expecting to sit at No. 4 and make a selection. Not that it won’t change later on, but the Blackhawks would need the right offer and it remains to be seen if any team in the NHL is considering moving a player who is productive enough to be worth the fourth selection of the draft.

The team will listen, though.

"I’m always open to whatever," Davidson said. "You have to be open to anything and consider it."