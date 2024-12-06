Nick Martinelli shows up when it matters: Takeaways from Northwestern's overtime thrilling win vs. Illinois

If there was a better game in college basketball than Northwestern hosting Illinois on Friday, we'd love to know where it was.

The Wildcats took the No. 19 ranked Illini to the wire, as the two needed free basketball to decide this game.

In overtime, Nick Martinelli went ballistic.

He scored seven points and put the pressure on Illinois' shooters to keep up. With 45 seconds to go it was a one-point Northwestern lead, when Matt Nicholson followed up on the defensive end with a massive block on Kasparas Jakucionis.

Jalen Leach put the 'Cats up three with 25.1 left, and held for one more stop to upset No. 19 Illinois 70-66 in overtime.

Here are our takeaways from the first game in the season series between Northwestern and Illinois.

Northwestern needs Nick Martinelli in big games

It wasn't a great start for one of NU's two 20-point-per-game scoring players.

Nick Martinelli was 0-4 from the field, and missed his two free throw attempts to start the game. He finished the first half with four points.

But, when it mattered most, Martinelli was there. He made two contested baskets, plus a three, in overtime to give the 'Cats the lead.

It's the moral of a short story: if NU wants to win big games, Martinelli needs to be consistent. That was the case on Friday.

There might not be anyone the Wildcats trust more this season with the ball in their hands in the lower post. Martinelli has earned that trust with his steady floater that hits more often than not.

Martinelli proved that with a quick four-point spurt that cut Illinois' 10-point lead.

Martinelli finished the game with 27 points, but that slow start to his game in the first half was one of the reasons that Northwestern fell behind. It wasn't all Martinelli's fault – Tomislav Ivisic was a massive problem in the post all night – but if Northwestern is going to lean on Martinelli's offense the team needs to find ways to get him the ball with better looks.

Sometimes, NU just needs to get him the ball. Martinelli had five quick points to give NU a slim lead to start the second half.

Friday night was further proof, though. Once Martinelli is in his groove, NU can depend on him in its biggest games of the season.

Illinois' athleticism is a double-edged sword

There are few teams in the nation that can turn it on like Illinois can.

In the early goings of the second half, Northwestern took a slim 34-33 lead thanks to Martinelli's quick start coming out of the gate.

That tide turned with an Illini 9-0 run that gave Illinois a 42-34 lead at the under-12 media timeout in the second half.

In a game that was defined by turnovers on Illinois' end and stagnant offense on Northwestern's end, the Illini turned to their strength to earn a lead.

Still, playing too fast can lead to turnovers and some inconsistency. That was the case for the Illini, who finished the game with 11 turnovers to NU's four.

Illinois got into a lull with about eight minutes left in the game, which allowed Northwestern to claw back with an 8-0 run. Illinois kept settling for 3-point shots that never landed.

But, a Ben Humrichous 3-pointer put the lead back at six for Illinois and allowed the Illinois momentum to build back up again.

Tomislav Ivisic is going to be a problem in the heart of Big Ten play

NU struggled to guard Illinois' leading scorer and 7-foot-1 sophomore all night.

It wasn't just him, either.

If Ivisic was in the post, he would most likely be double-teamed. That meant someone was open. Illinois usually takes a high volume of 3-pointers, but that's encouraged when players are open on the perimeter.

Still, one of the most underrated skills that Ivisic has is his passing ability. It's not something that big men usually have.

Case in point: Ivisic finished the game with five assists to go with his double-double.

Come March, perhaps even February at this rate, and Ivisic's name will be well known in the college basketball world.