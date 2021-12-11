No. 11 Arizona stays undefeated with 82-76 win at Illinois

Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points to power No. 11 Arizona over Illinois 82-76 on Saturday.

Trailing the Illini by one with 2:22 to play, Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis capitalized on an offensive rebound by putting in a layup.

On the next possession, Christian Koloko forced a turnover, and Mathurin scored an easy layup to make it 79-76 with 1:55 to go.

Sophomore guard Kerr Kriisa added 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists for 9-0 Arizona, while Tubelis had 16 points and eight rebounds.

For 7-3 Illinois, guard Trent Frazier had 27 points, Alfonso Plummer added 25 points, and Kofi Cockburn had 12 rebounds.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

