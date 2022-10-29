No. 17 Illinois beats Cornhuskers 26-9 for 6th straight win

Chase Brown rushed for 149 yards and scored on consecutive series in the second quarter, helping No. 17 Illinois to a 26-9 victory over Nebraska.

The Illini beat the Cornhuskers for the third year in a row.

They won a sixth straight game for the first time since 2011 and secured their first winning regular-season record since 2007.

Nebraska lost quarterback Casey Thompson to an injury in the second quarter.

It committed four turnovers and lost its 20th straight against a Top 25 opponent.

Illinois' Tommy DeVito was 20 of 22 for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

