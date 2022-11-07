No. 20 Oregon women open with 100-57 win over Northwestern

article

Freshman Grace VanSlooten scored 20 points and No. 20 Oregon downed Northwestern 100-57 to start the season on Monday.

It was Oregon’s 10th straight season-opening win, and ninth straight under coach Kelly Graves.

Jennah Isai added 17 for the Ducks, who went 20-12 overall last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament but lost in the first round to Belmont. Te-Hina PaoPao finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

Caileigh Walsh had 15 points and six rebounds for Northwestern, which went 17-12 last season.

VanSlooten had 12 points to lead Oregon to a 50-27 lead at the break.

The teams split their previous two meetings. They were supposed to meet last December in Evanston but the game was cancelled because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Ducks were hit in the preseason by the loss of 6-foot-7 center Sedona Prince, who tore an elbow ligament that required surgery. As a result, Prince decided to forgo her final year of eligibility and pursue a professional career.