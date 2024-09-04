NO-NO: Chicago Cubs toss a combined no-hitter to blank Pittsburgh

The 2024 Cubs have a no-no on their resume.

Led by Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs tossed a combined no-hitter on Wednesday.

In a 12-0 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cubs used three total pitchers to blank the Pirates

Imanaga pitched 7.0 innings, walking two and striking out seven Pirates to kick-start the no-hitter.

Alec Mills threw the last Cubs' no-hitter on September 13, 2020. The Cubs have thrown 17 no-hitters in franchise history.

This is the first combined no-hitter by the Cubs since June 24, 2021, when Zach Davies, Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera, and Craig Kimbrel combined to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Offensively, the Cubs scored in six of the nine innings of play.

Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong all hit home runs in the win. Swanson had three RBI on the evening.

Imanaga earned the win improving his record to 12-3. After Imanaga, both Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge combined to close out the win and the no hitter.

As a team, the Cubs tossed 114 total pitches, 81 of which were strikes.

This is the 18th no-hitter by the Cubs in franchise history.