Noa Essengue: What to know about the Chicago Bulls first-round pick

The Chicago Bulls' selection of Noa Essengue may seem like a reach, but that's also what the Bulls did last NBA Draft.

If you ask Essengue, though, he'll tell you that he's a player who can do anything and everything.

That's confidence from the Bulls' 18-year-old, who became the second consecutive 18-year-old the Bulls have selected in back-to-back drafts.

"I think I can do like pretty much everything," Essengue said. "All those details like shooting, passing ball, attack to rim. I think my biggest friend right now is like all the open court game."

Here's what you need to know about the Bulls' first-round pick.

The backstory:

Essengue might be coming to the Bulls from overseas, but he's not unfamiliar with the team.

He's, obviously, heard of Michael Jordan. He's also met fellow Frenchman Joakim Noah, another long-time Bulls player who was a fan favorite.

Essengue said he got a chance to meet Noah through his agency.

"That's my guy," Essengue said of Noah.

The other side:

One of the biggest red flags on Essengue's scouting report was how he left his German league team while Ulm was in the German league championship finals.

Essengue was asked about that decision and said he was urged by his head coach at Ulm to leave and begin his NBA career.

"We talked a lot with all the staff from Ulm, and it was like, ‘If I get in the green room, I’m leaving,’" Essengue said. "On the day I learned I’m in the green room, the coach said, ‘Just go there, live your dream.’"

By the numbers:

Essengue averaged 12.4 points per game for the German EuroCup team Ulm in the 2024-2025 season. That's impressive, but what got him on NBA radars was his Oct. 16, 2024, performance against the Portland Trailblazers.

In that exhibition game, Essengue scored 20 against the Blazers when he was still 17.

He scored a season-high 22 points against Baskets Oldenburg on April 21.

In the 2024 U18 FIBA EuroBasket tournament, he averaged 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Big picture view:

Essengue is seen as a fluid forward. He has length and an athletic skill set to match it.

While his defense is something experts and analysts say needs work, his scouting report from the NBA says he's an engaged defender who can guard multiple positions.

Essengue said his skill that shines the most is his ability to finish at the basket.

"My biggest strength is like finishing," Essengue said. "Finishing close to the basket … I need to work on that. Just become more consistant."