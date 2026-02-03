Northwestern football to debut new Ryan Field in October 2026 against Big Ten opponent

Northwestern football will officially debut its new home field this fall, but will still play two games in its temporary stadium on the lake.

When the ‘Cats debut the new Ryan Field, it’ll be on primetime.

What we know:

The Wildcats will play their first game in the renovated Ryan Field on Oct. 2.

Northwestern will play that game against Penn State on Friday in a game that will air on primetime on FOX Sports.

"The opener against Penn State presented by FOX Sports provides us with an extraordinary stage to showcase the incredible stadium and the culture that Head Coach David Braun has established," Northwestern Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Mark Jackson said in a statement.

Before NU unveils its new stadium, it'll play two more games on the lakefront against South Dakota State, the reigning FCS Champion, and Colorado, led by coach Deion Sanders.

That first game against Penn State will feature first-year Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell, almost a year since the 'Cats upset Penn State in State College. That led to Penn State firing James Franklin mid-season.

Northwestern will host its final five home games – vs. Penn State, Ball State, Rutgers, Iowa and Illinois – at Ryan Field.

The entire Ryan Field project cost $862 million and took two years to complete.

What they're saying:

"The opening of the new Ryan Field marks a defining moment for Northwestern Football and reflects our continued investment in excellence across every aspect of the program," Northwestern Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Mark Jackson said in a statement." We appreciate the dedication and support of our fans and campus community, and we look forward to welcoming them to the nation's greatest college football stadium that will elevate the student-athlete experience and bring us together in powerful and memorable ways."

"We are incredibly appreciative of our remarkable workers, subcontractors and our partners at Central Street Consortium for being on track to deliver the new Ryan Field on time, despite the unexpected number of weather days that we've experienced," CEO of Ryan Sports Development Pat Ryan Jr. said in a statement. "We also sincerely appreciate the patience of our neighbors throughout the construction process."

2026 Northwestern Football Schedule

September 5 vs. South Dakota State (Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium)

IDLE

September 19 vs. Colorado (Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium)

September 26 at Indiana

October 2 vs. Penn State (Ryan Field)

October 10 vs. Ball State (Ryan Field)* - Homecoming

October 17 at Michigan State

October 24 vs. Rutgers (Ryan Field)* - Family Weekend

October 31 at Oregon

November 7 vs. Iowa (Ryan Field)

November 14 at Ohio State

November 21 at Minnesota

November 28 vs. Illinois (Ryan Field)