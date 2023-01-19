Expand / Collapse search

Northwestern-Iowa basketball game rescheduled for Jan. 31

By AP NEWS
Northwestern
Associated Press
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 15: Matthew Nicholson #34 of the Northwestern Wildcats dunks the ball against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on January 15, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Iowa men’s basketball game against Northwestern has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the schools announced Thursday.

The game originally was to be played Wednesday in Iowa City but was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date.

Northwestern is scheduled to play at home against Wisconsin on Saturday. Iowa plays at Ohio State on Saturday.