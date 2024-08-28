Northwestern reportedly targeting Villanova AD Mark Jackson as its next athletic director: Here's what to know

Ahead of Northwestern football's season opener against Miami (Ohio), NU athletics has reportedly closed in on its next leader.

According to reports, the school has zeroed in on making Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson its next AD.

ESPN first reported the news Wednesday.

Jackson will fill the leadership void created when Derrick Gragg was reassigned to a new role this June.

Jackson was one of three reported finalists for the job, joining former Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright and Pitt AD Heather Lyke, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Villanova is known for its basketball success, getting to the Final Four in 2022 and winning basketball titles in 2016 and 2018. However, Jackson has extensive experience in football.

Here's what to know about Jackson.

Jackson has experience in getting projects finished

This might be the biggest trait that appealed to NU.

Jackson has also developed a strong reputation as a fundraiser and a leader who has the ability to lead different building projects.

In 2016, Jackson oversaw the opening of the Andrew J. Talley Athletic Center, the student-athlete performance center, that cost $18 million to construct, and $4 million in facility enhancements to the Davis Center, which is Villanova's recreation center.

Northwestern, notably, is in the midst of renovating Ryan Field from the ground up.

Jackson has plenty of football acumen

Villanova is obviously known for its basketball success. Look no further than the New York Knicks, which have four Villanova alums on its roster.

But, Jackson has just as much experience in football.

Jackson was a defensive back for Division III Colby College. After his playing career, Jackson was a special teams coaching assistant under then-head coach Pete Carroll in 1998 for the New England Patriots. Jackson stayed in New England after Bill Belichick was hired as a special teams and running backs coaching assistant through 2000.

Jackson was also USC's director of football operations from 2001 to 2005 for a program that won multiple national titles. In 2007, Jackson was hired by the Oakland Raiders as the team's director of football development.

Jackson was on the cusp of another Big Ten job

This is only a technicality, but it's still true.

On two separate occasions, Jackson was almost hired as the director of athletics at USC.

In 2016, Jackson was offered the job after Pat Haden left the role. Jackson rejected the offer. In 2019, Jackson was considered for the AD role at USC again after Lynn Swann's resignation, but he was never offered the position formally.

USC, as of last month, is now a Big Ten program after being in the Pac-12 since 1922. Now, Jackson will go toe-to-toe with USC in various sports.