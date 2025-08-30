Northwestern implodes with 5 turnovers as Tulane outlcasses the 'Cats: What to know

Jake Retzlaff passed for a touchdown and added a 69-yard scoring run in his Tulane debut, and the Green Wave rolled to a 23-3 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

Retzlaff — who won 11 games at BYU last season, but transferred after learning he faced a suspension for violating his former school's honor code — accounted for 265 yards of offense. He passed for 152 yards and rushed for 113.

His numbers could have been better if not for six drops by Tulane receivers, including two in the end zone during one early drive that ended with a short field goal.

New Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone, a transfer from SMU, threw a career-high four interceptions in his Wildcats debut, including on his first pass. He also lost a late fumble.

Tulane converted the first three interceptions into 17 points — starting with Retzlaff's scoring pass to Justyn Reid in the back of the end zone — while building a 20-3 halftime lead.

The game was Tulane's first at home against a team from the Big Ten Conference since 1955, when the Green Wave also defeated Northwestern.

The mid-day, late-August kickoff this time forced the visitors from just north of Chicago to endure the type of uncomfortably hot, humid air for which south Louisiana is known during summer. Temperatures were in the mid-80s, but with the sun shining much of the game and humidity around 70%, the heat index was in the mid- to high-90s.

Tulane defensive back Javion White had two interceptions. The first, a leaping snag on a long pass along the sideline, set up Ratzlaff’s long TD run down the middle of the field, which was remarkably similar to one he had in junior college in 2022.

Tulane's Kevin Adams and Jahiem Johnson also intercepted Stone in the first half.

What they're saying:

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall said he requested the Green Wave their wear white jerseys, which would have been a tribune to the 2005 Tulane team that wore white in its first game after Hurricane Katrina. According to New Orleans The Times-Picayune and NOLA.com Jeff Duncan, Sumrall said Northwestern denied the request.

"When you disrespect the city of New Orleans, you’re going to run into it," Sumrall told reporters, according to Duncan. "I’m not trying to be a jerk but don’t disrespect the City of of Nee Orleans."

The takeaway

Northwestern: The Wildcats' big offensive line — its five starters averaged nearly 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds — struggled against Tulane's defensive front. Northwestern gave up three sacks and the Wildcats finished with 76 net yards rushing.

Tulane: Retzlaff had 216 total yards by halftime — 212 passing and 104 rushing. That — and a strong defensive performance throughout — propelled the Wave to its first victory over a Big Ten team since 1970 at Illinois.

Up next

Northwestern plays its home opener on Friday against Western Illinois.

Tulane visits South Alabama on Sept. 6.