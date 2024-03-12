Northwestern's Boo Buie, Illinois players highlight 2024 Big Ten postseason honors

Boo Buie continued his historic season for Northwestern on Tuesday, and he was joined but a handful of Fighting Illini players with some top Big Ten honors.

Buie earned unanimous Big Ten First-Team All-Conference honors from both the coaches and media polls. Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was also named to the all-conference first-team in both media and coaches polls.

Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins also earned all-conference honors. Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer earned third-team honors in the coaches poll while also earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive team.

Former Chicago Bulls head coach and current Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was also named co-coach of the year alongside Purdue's Matt Painter. Hoiberg led the Cornhuskers to a third-place finish in the Big Ten standings with a 22–9 record.

Purdue's Zach Edey won conference player of the year honors from both the league’s coaches and the media for the second year in a row. Before Edey, Iowa's Luke Garza, Michigan State’s Mateen Cleaves and Ohio State’s Jim Jackson were the other players to earn consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year honors.

Both Illinois and Northwestern finished in the top four of the Big Ten standings, earning both teams a double-bye in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament this week in Minneapolis.

Northwestern will play either Rutgers, Maryland or Wisconsin. Illinois will play either Iowa or Ohio State. Both the 'Cats and Illini begin their conference tournament runs on March 15 thanks to the double-bye, meaning they get extra rest and practice.

Big Ten All-Conference Honors Coaches Poll

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zach Edey, Purdue



DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State



CO-FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

Owen Freeman, Iowa



SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Mason Gillis, Purdue



CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska

Matt Painter, Purdue



HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Brandon Brantley, Purdue

Illinois Fighting Illini Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defends during the college basketball game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on February 28, 2024, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Expand

FIRST TEAM

Marcus Domask, Illinois

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Zach Edey, Purdue

Braden Smith, Purdue



SECOND TEAM

Tony Perkins, Iowa

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

AJ Storr, Wisconsin



THIRD TEAM

Kel’el Ware, Indiana

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Rienk Mast, Nebraska

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

Ace Baldwin, Jr., Penn State



HONORABLE MENTION

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois

Malik Reneau, Indiana

Owen Freeman, Iowa

Donta Scott, Maryland

Julian Reese, Maryland

Malik Hall, Michigan State

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State

Elijah Hawkins, Minnesota

Jamison Battle, Ohio State

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Zach Hicks, Penn State

Nick Kern Jr., Penn State

Qudus Wahab, Penn State

Mason Gillis, Purdue

Lance Jones, Purdue

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin



ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

Owen Freeman, Iowa

DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland

Cam Christie, Minnesota

John Blackwell, Wisconsin



ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Kel’el Ware, Indiana

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Zach Edey, Purdue

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN, IL - MARCH 05: Purdue Boilermakers Center Zach Edey (15) tries to shake defender Illinois Fighting Illini Forward Coleman Hawkins (33), Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in a Big 10 Conference contest at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Ph Expand

Big Ten All-Conference Honors Media Poll

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zach Edey, Purdue



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Owen Freeman, Iowa



COACH OF THE YEAR

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska

Matt Painter, Purdue



FIRST TEAM

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Zach Edey, Purdue

Braden Smith, Purdue



SECOND TEAM

Marcus Domask, Illinois

Kel’el Ware, Indiana

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

AJ Storr, Wisconsin



THIRD TEAM

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State



HONORABLE MENTION

Malik Reneau, Indiana

Josh Dix, Iowa

Owen Freeman, Iowa

Ben Krikke, Iowa

Tony Perkins, Iowa

Julian Reese, Maryland

Malik Hall, Michigan State

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State

Elijah Hawkins, Minnesota

Rienk Mast, Nebraska

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

Jamison Battle, Ohio State

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Lance Jones, Purdue

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue