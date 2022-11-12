Expand / Collapse search

O'Connell, Durham lead Purdue past No. 21 Illinois 31-24

By Gavin Good
Published 
University of Illinois
Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Aidan O'Connell passed for 237 yards and three scores, two to Payne Durham, and Purdue beat No. 21 Illinois 31-24 to turn the Big Ten West race into a muddled mess. 

The win gives the Boilermakers a tie for first and a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over the Illini, who were firmly in control until losing their last two games. 

Purdue scored on three-straight drives to take a 28-21 lead on Durham's 13-yard touchdown reception with 13:13 left, finishing a drive that was aided by three Illinois penalties.
 