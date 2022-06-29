Parker’s 25 points, 11 rebounds lead Chicago past Sun 91-83

Candace Parker had a season-high 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Kahleah Copper scored 15 points and Chicago beat the Connecticut Sun 91-83 on Wednesday for the Sky’s fourth straight victory.

Parker made a no-look pass to Kahleah Copper with 33.5 seconds left before halftime to become the eighth player in WNBA history to reach 1,500 career assists. Parker is the only player in WNBA history to eclipse 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists in a career.

Chicago went on a 31-9 run in the first half and led by as many as 23 points. The Sky shot 83.3% (20 of 24) in the first half, while the Sun shot 30% (12 of 40).

Connecticut went on a 7-0 run to get within 82-74 with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter. But Rebekah Gardner ended Chicago’s drought with a 3-pointer and Emma Meesseman made two free throws on the Sky’s next possession for an 87-76 lead.

Allie Quigley added 13 points for Chicago (14-5), which is off to its best 19-game start in franchise history. Azura Stevens and Gardner each scored 10 points, and Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and six assists.

Jonquel Jones had 24 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for her sixth double-double of the season for Connecticut (13-7). Alyssa Thomas added 23 points and Brionna Jones scored 18 points. DeWanna Bonner was held to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting and Courtney Williams was 2 of 10 for six points.