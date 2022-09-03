Paul Goldschmidt hits 34th homer as Cardinals beat Cubs 8-4

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 for their third straight victory.

Tommy Edman and Tyler O'Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading St. Louis, which improved to 27-8 in its last 35 games.

Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.

Goldschmidt's two-run homer off Drew Smyly in the first lifted the All-Star slugger to an NL-best 107 RBIs. He also tops the NL with a .331 batting average and trails Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber for the NL lead in homers by two.