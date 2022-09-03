Expand / Collapse search

Paul Goldschmidt hits 34th homer as Cardinals beat Cubs 8-4

By Warren Mayes
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press

'Field of Dreams' game: Chicago Cubs exit corn field

The "Field of Dreams" game happens Thursday night in Iowa. It's the Cubs vs. the Reds. FOX 32 Chicago was there when the Cubs made their way through the corn field.

CHICAGO - Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 for their third straight victory.

Tommy Edman and Tyler O'Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading St. Louis, which improved to 27-8 in its last 35 games.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.

Goldschmidt's two-run homer off Drew Smyly in the first lifted the All-Star slugger to an NL-best 107 RBIs. He also tops the NL with a .331 batting average and trails Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber for the NL lead in homers by two.