Pistons without Griffin, Rose against Bulls

The Detroit Pistons are without Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose for their game against Chicago.

Griffin has been dealing with an illness, and Rose has a sore left knee.

Griffin also missed Friday night's loss at Boston.

Detroit is also without reserve Christian Wood, who is out Saturday with an injured left knee.

The Pistons did get Luke Kennard back after he missed Friday's game with knee soreness.

The Bulls are without Otto Porter Jr. because of a fractured left foot.