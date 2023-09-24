Playoff-hopeful Cubs beat Rockies 4-3 on Wisdom go-ahead homer

Patrick Wisdom put Chicago ahead with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, Seiya Suzuki had two hits and scored twice, and the Cubs helped their playoff chances by beating the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Sunday.

Yan Gomes also drove in two runs for the Cubs, who remained a game in front of Miami for the final NL wild card.

Jordan Wicks (4-1) allowed three runs over six innings for Chicago in its final home game of the regular season. The Cubs have won three straight after dropping seven of eight.

Brendan Rodgers and Nolan Jones homered for the Rockies in their franchise-record 99th loss.

Patrick Wisdom of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on September 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Rockies 4-3. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Gomes’ sacrifice fly pulled the Cubs to 3-2 in the sixth. Wisdom followed with his 22nd homer of the season, a 432-foot drive that chased Ty Blach (3-3).

Daniel Palencia, José Cuas and Julian Merryweather held the Rockies to one hit over the last three innings. Merryweather pitched around two walks in the ninth for his second save.

The Cubs swept a series for the first time since Sept. 4-6 against San Francisco.

Colorado fell to a major league-worst 22-59 on the road.

Gomes doubled for a 1-0 Cubs lead in the second. Suzuki scored from first after drawing a leadoff walk. TV cameras showed Suzuki lying on the dugout bench while catching his breath.

Rodgers hit a two-run homer, his second of the season, off Wicks for a 2-1 Rockies lead in the third.

Jones, an NL Rookie of the Year candidate, put Colorado ahead 3-1 with a solo shot in the sixth. He has 18 homers.

Blach gave up four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

NOT SO FAST

Ryan McMahon appeared to ground out to first to end the game, and the Cubs began celebrating. But the umpires ruled the ball deflected off his foot and was foul. Fans booed before McMahon resumed his at-bat and struck out.

BY THE NUMBERS

Attendance was 37,060. The season total at Wrigley Field was 2,775,149, up from 2,616,780 last season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: INF Jeimer Candelario (low back strain) has progressed with baseball activities as he nears a return. … RHP Adbert Alzolay (forearm strain) was expected to throw another bullpen Sunday.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado and the Los Angeles Dodgers had yet to announce their starters for Tuesday’s series opener in Denver.

Cubs: LHP Justin Steele (16-5, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday at Atlanta. RHP Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.63) goes for the Braves.