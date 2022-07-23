Pollock helps White Sox top Guardians 5-4 for DH split

AJ Pollock hit a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 to salvage a split of their day-night doubleheader.

Eloy Jimenez homered and Yoan Moncada drove in two runs as Chicago improved to 9-9 in a stretch of 19 straight games against AL Central opponents.

Chicago blew a 3-0 lead in the second game, but Pollock's bases-loaded single to left against Nick Sandlin drove in Andrew Vaughn and Jose Abreu.

Cleveland stretched its win streak to five with a 7-4 victory in the opener.

Josh Naylor snapped a ninth-inning tie with a pinch-hit single.