Expand / Collapse search

Pollock helps White Sox top Guardians 5-4 for DH split

By Jay Cohen
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

Chicago matchmaking service offers relief from dating app burnout

Vanessa Sescila, professional matchmaker from It's Just Lunch Chicago, talks about their service and how they help connect Chicagoans with their soulmates.

CHICAGO - AJ Pollock hit a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 to salvage a split of their day-night doubleheader. 

Eloy Jimenez homered and Yoan Moncada drove in two runs as Chicago improved to 9-9 in a stretch of 19 straight games against AL Central opponents. 

Chicago blew a 3-0 lead in the second game, but Pollock's bases-loaded single to left against Nick Sandlin drove in Andrew Vaughn and Jose Abreu. 

Cleveland stretched its win streak to five with a 7-4 victory in the opener. 

Josh Naylor snapped a ninth-inning tie with a pinch-hit single.