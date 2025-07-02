Popular Unicycle Performer Red Panda Injured at Halftime of WNBA game

The popular halftime show performer who goes by Red Panda fell off her unicycle and crashed to the court during intermission of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, unable to finish her show.

What we know:

There was no immediate word on the extent of her injuries. She appeared to be grabbing at her left wrist after the fall — she fell forward off the unicycle onto the court — and was helped off the floor by a wheelchair. She was later seen leaving the Target Center in an ambulance, according to The Athletic .

Red Panda, whose name is Rong Niu, is a Chinese American woman who comes from a family of performing acrobats. Her act is composed of her riding on her custom-built unicycle, which stretches about 8 feet above the court, and balancing custom-made bowls on her lower leg before flipping them atop her head.

What they're saying:

Many people wished Red Panda well after learning about the injury. Fever star Caitlin Clark was among that group .

"Red Panda, we love you," Clark said during teammate Syd Colson’s Instagram live. "Red Panda, if you're watching, we love you."

She has performed at countless basketball games, including Game 5 of the NBA Finals last month in Oklahoma City.