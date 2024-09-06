Red Sox snap 5-game skid, hand White Sox 110th loss, with 3-1 win

Ceddanne Rafaela hit a tiebreaking two-run homer over the Green Monster in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox handed the Chicago White Sox their 110th loss of the season, 3-1 on Friday night.

Triston Casas drove in the other run with a fourth-inning single for the Red Sox, who ended a season-high five-game losing streak and have stumbled in the race for the AL's third and final wild-card spot by going 6-10 in their last 16 games.

Jacob Amaya had an RBI single for the White Sox who are 32-110, and are on pace to surpass the New York Mets who lost 120 games in 1962, the most post-1900. After beating Baltimore on Wednesday, they lost for the 13th time in 14 games.

Chicago also lost for the 43rd time this season after scoring first and fell to 5-39 since the All-Star break.

The White Sox (0-14) haven’t won a series since the break.

Rafaela hit his 15th off Matt Foster (0-1) into the second row of Monster seats where a fan stood up and made a nice barehanded catch.

Zack Kelly (6-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the victory. Josh Winckowski got the final three outs for his first save of the season.

White Sox starter Davis Martin and Boston’s Nick Pivetta each went six strong innings. Martin gave up a run on three hits, striking out three, walking one and hitting three batters. Pivetta allowed a run, six hits, with six strikeouts and three walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert Jr. was back in the lineup after leaving the previous game with right hamstring tightness. … RHP Drew Thorpe underwent season-ending surgery to remove a bone spur in the right elbow. He’s expected to return in February for spring training without any restrictions.

Red Sox: CF Jarren Duran fouled off a pitched that bounced directly up and into the side of his face near his left ear, but he stayed in the game. … Manager Alex Cora said "there’s a good chance" that infielder Trevor Story could come off his rehab assignment and start at shortstop Saturday. His return would come after what was expected to be season-ending shoulder surgery on April 12. The recovery time was expected to be six months.

UP NEXT

LHP Garrett Crochet (6-10, 3.61 ERA) is slated to face Red Sox RHP Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.14) on Saturday night.