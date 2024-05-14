RHP Tyson Miller returns to Chicago as Cubs bolster their bullpen via trade

The Chicago Cubs have added to their bullpen, returning a pitcher to the organization that originally drafted him.

The team announced Tuesday that it acquired right-handed reliever Tyson Miller from the Mariners in exchange for minor league Jake Slaugher.

Miller had made nine relief appearances for the Mariners this season. He's recorded 12 strikeouts and has a 3.09 ERA so far in the 2024 season.

The Cubs drafted Miller in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with the Cubs on August 17, 2020, against the St. Louis Cardinals. He made one start for the Cubs that season.

Miller joined the Mariners in Nov. 2023, and was elevated to the 40-man roster on April 8.

Previously, Miller has spent time with the Dodgers, Rangers, Brewers and Mets. Miller split the 2023 season with Milwaukee, New York and Los Angeles. In 2022, he played for Texas.

The Cubs were in need of bullpen help after Adbert Alzolay went on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain. Cubs reliever Yency Almonte was already on the 15-day injured list, too.